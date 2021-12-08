‘BJP doesn’t understand emotions’: Akhilesh Yadav on PM Modi’s ‘Laal Topi’ remark

Akhilesh Yadav's response came after PM Modi equated the red caps worn by Samajwadi Party workers with 'red beacons' that suggest a hunger for power and sounded a 'red alert'.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘red beacon’ attack, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the colour red symbolises emotions, revolution and change, which the BJP doesn’t understand.

“This isn’t a new language. UP CM too had spoken about ‘red caps’ earlier. Red is colour of emotions. BJP doesn’t understand emotions. Life exists because of the red colour in it. What is the colour of blood? Red is colour of revolution, of change,” said Yadav today.

“People of UP want to know development. Farmers continued to protest, they died. Did government understand their emotions? MPs are sitting on protest. Can the government understand their emotions? BJP can’t understand emotions. It’s getting ousted from UP. There’ll be a change in UP,” he added.

Yadav’s response came after PM Modi, while addressing a rally in UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur, equated the red caps worn by Samajwadi Party workers with ‘red beacons’ that suggest a hunger for power and sounded a ‘red alert’, claiming that the SP wants to form the next state government to free terrorists.

“Today, the entire UP knows very well that those wearing the red caps are concerned about the red beacon (‘laal batti’) and not bothered about your pain and sorrows,” he said, apparently referring to the beacon atop cars carrying VIPs.

“The red-cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and give complete freedom to the mafia,” he said.

“The red-cap people want to form the government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are a red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells.”

Reacting to Modi’s jibe, Yadav on Tuesday said the red caps are a red alert for the BJP. In a tweet, he also listed price rise, unemployment and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence involving farmers among the other ‘red alerts’ for the ruling party.