BJP district chief assaults wife at party office in Delhi, sacked from position

The BJP removed Azad Singh from Mehrauli district president post after the incident. Photo- Azad Singh Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Paraty (BJP) on Friday sacked its Mehrauli district president Azad Singh after he slapped his wife, an ex-south Delhi mayor, at the party office in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place right after a meeting to review the poll preparedness with senior leader Prakash Javadekar for the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

According to multiple media reports, the couple indulged in a heated argument as soon as they came out of the meeting following which Singh slapped her in front of the party leaders.

The couple is currently involved in a marital discord. Singh has filed a petition for divorce from his wife Sarita Chaudhary who is a former south Delhi mayor.

The incident left the BJP red-faced, prompting it to initiate action against Singh. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari removed Singh from the post of Mehrauli district president immediately and set up a committee to probe the incident. Tiwari appointed another party leader Vikas Tanwar as the working president of Mehrauli district.

“There can be no compromise with the dignity of a woman. We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post,” he said.

Watch Video:



The incident took place even as Javadekar was present inside the office. The Delhi BJP leaders had gone to party office on Pant Marg to attend the meeting called by Javadekar who is the party’s in charge of Delhi for the Assembly elections.

Singh told reporters Choudhary first abused him. “She attacked me so I pushed her in self-defense,” he said.

Choudhary rushed to a nearby hospital for medicals after the incident and was not available for comments immediately, reports said.

The incident comes just ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi. While the BJP is looking for a strong face to counter CM Arvind Kejriwal, an incident such as this could upset the BJP’s poll prospects and give ammunition to the other political parties. Delhi is slated to go to polls in February 2020.