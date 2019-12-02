BJP dismisses reports of Pankaja Munde joining Shiv Sena

Patil also refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that many leaders from the saffron party are in touch with him. (ANI Image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dismissed the reports about its MP Pankaja Munde joining Shiv Sena. Calling the reports baselss, BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil said, “there is no truth in these reports and rumours.”

Patil also refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that many leaders from the saffron party are in touch with him. Patil said that Munde has good relations with Uddhav Thackeray but is not joining the Sena. “The accidental government that has come up in Maharashtra is spreading such baseless news. She may be having good family relations with Thackeray’s but it does not mean she is joining the Sena,” the BJP leader told news agency ANI.

The move comes after Munde, a Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra’s Beed, removed her party’s name from Facebook and Twitter. In a Facebook post on December 1, 2019, the BJP leader had invited her followers to Gopinathgad on December 12 on the occasion of her father and BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde’s birth anniversary. ”

In a Facebook post, written in Marathi, Munde said, “Looking at the changed political scenario in the state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself. Our future journey needs to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes.”

The BJP leader further said, “What to do next? Which path to be taken? What can we give to people? What is our strength? What are the expectations of people? I will think about all these aspects and come before you on December 12.”

After ending decade-long ties with the saffron party, Shiv Sena with the support of NCP and Congress had formed a coalition government in Maharashtra headed by Uddhav Thackeray last week. The coalition front has been named as ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’.