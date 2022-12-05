BJP dethroned? Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP projected to win big in MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party could sweep to power in the BJP-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), exit polls released by news channels and agencies suggested on Friday. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 seats in the 250-member MCD. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is followed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is projected to get 69-91 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is predicted to settle at three-seven seats.

In terms of vote share, the AAP is predicted to secure 43 per cent of the vote share, followed by BJP with 35 per cent vote share, while the Congress is predicted to get 10 per cent vote share and Others 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll has also predicted a sweeping win for the AAP, projecting 146-156 seats of the 250 MCD wards. The BJP, on the other hand, is predicted to win 84-94 seats, and Congress with six to ten seats, while Others are predicted to get 0-4 seats.

Election to the 250-member MCD was held on December 4, and the result will be declared on December 7.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.