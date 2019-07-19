BJP desperate for voting on confidence motion as they have purchased MLAs; Siddaramaiah

“He (BJP state president Yeddyurappa) seems to be in a hurry to become chief minister because the deal has already happened and (they have) sent the MLAs (to Mumbai),” Siddaramaiah alleged.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah Friday alleged the BJP is desperate for voting on the motion of confidence moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy because it has ‘purchased’ the rebel legislators and said the process may prolong till Monday. Speaking to reporters after the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to the chief minister to prove his majority in the asssembly by 1.30 pm Friday expired, he said the voting on confidence motion happens after the discussions were over.

The discussions have still not been been completed because many MLAs have given their names to participate in the discussion on the vote of confidence, he said adding the debate may go on till Monday after which the voting would take place.

“He (BJP state president Yeddyurappa) seems to be in a hurry to become chief minister because the deal has already happened and (they have) sent the MLAs (to Mumbai),” Siddaramaiah alleged. The assembly was adjourned till 3 pm amid ruckus with both BJP and Congress members locked in heated exchanges over the governor’s direction.

Kumaraswamy, heading the JDS-Congress coalition government, moved the confidence motion Thursday in the backdrop of 15 MLAs of the ruling combine resigning their assembly membership and two independents withdrawing their support. Vala has set the deadline of 1.30 pm Friday for the voting while noting that prima facie there are indications that the Kumaraswamy ministry has lost the confidence of the House.