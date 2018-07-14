BJP denies report of Amit Shah’s statement on Ram temple construction before 2019 General elections

Amit Shah at Hyderabad on Friday (Image: Amit Shah/Twitter)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday denied the media report claiming Amit Shah’s assurances on building Ram Mandir before 2019 General election. In a statement, the saffron party says, “No such matter was even on the agenda”. In a tweet, the official twitter handle of the party said that Amit Shah didn’t make any such statement in a meeting at Hyderabad on Friday. “Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Amit Shah didn’t make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media,” the party tweeted.

On Friday, the BJP president arrived at Hyderabad to hold a meeting with party leaders of Telangana. The meeting was aimed at winning a substantial number of Lok Sabha and state assembly seats in the elections next year.

Shah also addressed a rally at Hyderabad where he reportedly said that steps will be taken to clear the decks for starting the temple’s construction before the general election. Later, briefing media BJP National Executive member Perala Sekharjee said, “Considering the developments, I believe that construction of Ram temple will begin before the coming general elections.”

The BJP chief also told that the elections will not be advanced. The party is slated to announce a plan of action to take up agitations on people’s issues from the end of July. Shah also asked his party colleagues to prepare strategies to bring the party to power in the state.