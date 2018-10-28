BJP demands Rahul Gandhi’s apology over Shashi Tharoor’s Scorpian jibe at PM Narendra Modi

“Rahul Gandhi you claim yourself be to a Shiv Bhakt, please reply to this very horrific denunciation of Lord Mahadev by giving an apology to what Tharoor has done,” Prasad said.

Bharatiya Janata Party Sunday reacted strongly to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s statement comparing PM Narendra Modi to a ‘scorpion sitting at Lord Shiv’s idol’. Demanding an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister and BJP’s chief spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad termed Tharoor’s comment as “horrific denunciation of Lord Mahadev”.

“Rahul Gandhi you claim yourself be to a Shiv Bhakt, please reply to this very horrific denunciation of Lord Mahadev by giving an apology to what Tharoor has done,” Prasad said on Tharoor’s statement.

Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor kicked off a controversy by quoting an unnamed RSS source to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘scorpion sitting on a Shivling’.

“There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that ‘Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal (slipper) either’,” Tharoor said while addressing an audience at the Bengaluru Literature Festival.

Prasad also slammed Tharoor for using the ‘attack with chappal’ in reference to Lord Shiva. “While Rahul Gandhi who claims himself to be a Shiv Bhakt, one of his small leaders have almost abused the sanctity of Shiv Linga and Lord Mahadev by referring to chappal attack through named sources,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tharoor had also slammed the government over the ongoing crisis within the CBI. “Previously empowered officials now had to wait for the consent of officials in the PM,” Tharoor said.

He said that top ministers in the government don’t know much about the changes taking place in their departments. “The Home Minister does not know that CBI director is being changed, Foreign Minister is not aware of the change in foreign policy and the Defence Minister does not know about changes in Rafale deal till the last moment,” he said.