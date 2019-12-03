BJP demands narco test of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann after video of his Lok Sabha speech goes viral

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a narco test of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann alleging that he spoke in the Lok Sabha under the influence of alcohol. A video of Mann’s Lok Sabha speech last week has gone viral. BJP leader Tarun Chug said that it is unfortunate that the Lok Sabha was being treated as a place for comedy by Mann.

“A previous MP who used to sit next to him in the last Lok Sabha had also complained against him that he is under the influence of liquor and had requested that his seat be changed as he reeks of liquor. We demand that a narco test be done on him,” Chugh, who is also the BJP’s national secretary, said.

Mann is facing ire for his behavior in the Lok Sabha last week while speaking on the bill regarding the regularisation of illegal colonies in the national capital. In his speech, Mann took potshots at BJP for criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying “the party has only three MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, while Congress has none”. The treasury bench MPs are seen smiling in the video as the AAP leader goes on to say that he considers himself to be a great satirist.

“I respect myself a lot. I call myself Mann sahib. If I do not call myself Mann sahib, then no one else will,” he is heard saying amid audible sniggers from fellow MPs.

At one time, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had to intervene and ask him to speak about the bill and not make political comments.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has said that the BJP’s demand was laughable. Harpal Singh Cheema, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly, said that that BJP was irked because Bhagwant Mann exposed the saffron party.

“They are unable to digest the pointed attacks made on them by Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha where he has thoroughly exposed him. He has a typical style of speaking and these people are unable to understand the satire that he uses to corner them,” Cheema said.

He added that narco test should be done on all MPs under full media glare so that the entire country knows who takes what ‘substance’ before coming to Parliament.