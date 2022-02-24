BJP deliberately kept you unemployed, dependent on free ration: Priyanka Gandhi to UP voters

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the central government is killing job generation by selling all the public sector firms to big industrialists.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today alleged that the ruling BJP has deliberately kept the people poor and dependent on free ration so that no one raises the issue of development and unemployment. Addressing a rally in Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi urged people to elect a government that will work day and night for the future of their children.

“Some people say that the BJP gave a sack of ration. The BJP opened bank accounts and sent some money into them. Bravo! They did so much in five years that they made the public dependent on a sack of ration. You (BJP) have deliberately kept people poor. You are not getting a job not because there are no jobs. You are not getting a job because if you remain unemployed, you are young, you have energy, you will get angry, you will lose self-confidence, then they will find it easier to cajole you.

“Therefore, when the issue of religion and caste will be raised before you, you will vote on those lines. But when you will study, get empowered, earn money and bring it home, will take care of your parents, then who will trick you into believing things. Then you will question them on development, their performance,” said Priyanka.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the central government is killing job generation by selling all the public sector firms to big industrialists.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the public is getting poorer across every constituency. “Today, inflation is the biggest problem….If you go to a shop, you cannot afford to buy most of the things…Inflation has gone up, unemployment has increased, atrocities on women are increasing, farmers are facing problems, stray animals are eating crops, small shopkeepers have been attacked by demonetisation, GST,” she alleged saying that the government did not provide any relief to small businesses and the weaver community.

She promised that the Congress, if voted to power, will waive off farm loans, electricity dues of shopkeepers for the Covid period and power bills will be halved for all.