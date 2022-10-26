BJP counters Owaisi’s ‘wish’: “When will a girl wearing hijab become president of AIMIM?”

The BJP on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over his wish to see a hijab-clad Prime Minister of the country amid the ongoing debate whether someone from the minority community can lead India in the wake of Rishi Sunak being named as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom. Owaisi on Tuesday reiterated his wish of having someone in hijab as the Prime Minister of India.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the AIMIM should first look to elect a hijab-clad woman as its own chief before thinking any further.

Owaisi had first made the remark during the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka’s educational institutions. After Sunak replaced Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister, Owaisi said, “I already said that by God’s grace there will be a hijab-clad prime minister in India in my lifetime or after. I already said.”

#WATCH | I wish to see a woman with hijab as the Prime Minister of India: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (25.10)



pic.twitter.com/bMpk5EUaTL — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

“Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?” Poonawalla tweeted.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wondered if India will ever have someone from the minority community as its Prime Minister amid Rishi Sunak’s ascent in Britain. Ahead of Sunak becoming UK’s PM, Tharoor took to Twitter and wrote, “If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that the Brits have done something very rare in the world, to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let’s honestly ask: can it happen here?”

Tharoor’s remarks were met with sharp criticism with many pointing out that India has had Manmohan Singh from the minority Sikh community as PM and Tharoor had served in his cabinet. Many even listed the names of Indian Presidents from the minority community.