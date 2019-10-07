BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat, family members shot dead by three in Jalgaon

BJP leader, his family members shot dead in Jalgaon. (Representational pic)

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his family members were shot dead in Jalgaon district of Maharastra by gunmen on Sunday. According to police, the corporator and four of his family members were killed by three shooters.

Police said that the killing took place when BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat, 55, and his family members were inside their residence. The gunmen with country-made pistol and knife entered the leader’s home and sprayed bullets on Ravindra and others.

The assailants fled after killing all. But later surrendered themselves at a police station in the city.

Police said that the weapons used by them to kill Ravindra and his family members have been recovered.

Police said that Ravindra and his family members were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but they were declared dead during the course of treatment.

The other deceased have been identified as his brother Sunil (56), sons Premsagar (26) and Rohit (25) and one more person named Gajare.

Police said that the exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. However, it appears to be a case of personal enmity.

An offence of murder has been registered at Bajarpeth police station and interrogation of the accused is going on.