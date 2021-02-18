BJP corners Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress govt allowed Adani Group to set up 5 solar projects in Rajasthan

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi after reports emerged that the Congress government had allowed the Adani Group to set up five solar projects in Rajasthan. Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, Gandhi has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping few business houses and ‘selling the country’ to his select friends, namely ‘Adani and Ambani’. But today, the BJP tried to turn the tables on Rahul Gandhi using reports of the Rajasthan government’s decision allowing Adani to set up five solar projects in the Congress-ruled state.

In a tweet, Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi said: “CONgress Govt in Rajasthan gives nod to ADANI GROUP to set up 5 solar projects with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. CONgress alliance Govt in Maharashtra gives Dighi port to ADANI GROUP. It will invest ₹ 10,000 crore. “Hum Do, Hamare Do”, hai na #AndolanJivi @RahulGandhi?”

Former Congress member Shehzad Poonawala shared three news reports that stated the Ashok Gehlot government was planning to give some concessions to Adani. A news report in Patrika, shared by Shehzad, said that after Adani, Jindal was planning to set up solar project of Rs 60,000 crore and the state government was preparing to give some concessions to him as well.

In a tweet, the former Congress leader wrote: “Rajasthan Govt led by Congress approves concessions to Adani & Jindal group & in Maharashtra – port ministry comes under Congress – Dighi port by State govt’s MMB handed over to Adani group- Now will Rahul Gandhi answer who is “cronyjeevi”??”

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister saying his government is pro-rich and anti-poor. Gandhi recently coined a new term “Hum Do, Hamara Do” to target the prime minister. However, the BJP said that his new term was apt for the Congress as it only thinks for Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Rajasthan government has not commented yet on the reports of allowing the Adani Group to set up the power plants.