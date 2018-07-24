BJP consulted on Andhra Pradesh special status, expected PM Modi to fulfill commitment, says Manmohan Singh

The assurance on special category status to the “successor state” of Andhra Pradesh was given after discussing the issue with Arun Jaitley, then leader of the opposition, and other senior BJP leaders, Singh said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh today said he had expected his successor Narendra Modi to fulfil the UPA government’s commitment on special category status to Andhra Pradesh as it was a promise made after consulting BJP leaders. Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a debate on Andhra Pradesh, Singh said he had made a “solemn commitment” on the floor of the House as prime minister of India on February 20, 2014.

“Commitments made on the floor of the House are to be honoured and fulfilled. They are in the nature of an assurance on behalf of Parliament. I had expected my distinguished successor to fulfil the commitment I had made after consultation with his own colleagues,” the former prime minister said.