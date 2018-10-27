BJP conspiring to destabilise TDP government, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the BJP-led Central government of conspiring to destabilise the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government. Speaking at the Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati on Friday, Naidu said that BJP is using government institutions to harass the state leaders. He alleged that the raids by the Income Tax department are carried out at the behest of the Centre.

Naidu said that the BJP will have to a heavy price if it did not stop unnecessarily targeting the leaders. “The Centre is doing this to suppress the demands regarding the promises made by the Centre when the state was bifurcated,” the Chief Minister said.

“Instead of doing anything about it (assurances), they resorted to I-T raids in a big way in the state to frighten people. The series of I-T raids will result in scaring investors and will hamper the state’s development. If the Centre continues such actions, it is going to pay a heavy price,’’ Naidu added.

The CM even claimed that government is making attempts to create a situation of unrest in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu said that he feels there would be more attacks on temples, churches and mosques in the coming days.

Asking officials not to panic with raids and attacks, he said: “The Central government has been dumping I-T officials from Uttar Pradesh to conduct raids to intimidate us.”

He said that he has already chalked out a strategy to deal with such actions, adding that the ‘raids are temporary phenomena’. “There is a need to make people across the country aware about the Centre’s undemocratic actions. I am confident that people will support me,’’ he said.

He also lashed out the Centre for not helping the state during Titli cyclone. Naidu said that the state government took up rescue and relief operations at war footing and restored normalcy within 12 days.

“I spoke to PM Modi over the phone about losses due to Titli. I wrote him a letter with full details of loss incurred. But there is no response from the Centre till date,” he said.

“Home Minister Rajnath Singh came to Andhra for their party office groundbreaking ceremony. But he didn’t visit cyclone-affected areas. We have worked hard, didn’t even celebrate Dussehra. We made arrangements for victims to get compensation within 20 days of cyclone,” Naidu added.

“The Prime Minister had come to Visakhapatnam at the time of Hudhud cyclone, promised Rs 1000 crore but gave only Rs 650 crore. I hope at least now justice is done to Titli victims of Andhra,” he opined.

Speaking about the attack on YSR Congress chief and Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he said, “It was aimed at political gain.”

“The Centre and the BJP had scripted the attack on Jagan,” he said while noting that the man who attacked YRRC president that he is a follower of the Jagan’s party.