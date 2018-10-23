BJP, Congress, INLD do caste politics, AAP talks about building schools, hospitals, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday hit out at the BJP, Congress and the INLD, saying these parties indulge in caste politics and the Aam Aadmi Party talks about building schools and hospitals. Kejriwal recalled his first brief 49-day stint in power when he resigned over the Jan Lokpal Bill issue, saying his aim was never to capture power and he never clung to power.

“People don’t leave a chowkidar’s job even, but I kicked the CM post in 49 days. We we are not here for power, we want to build nation and nation cannot be built by fights over temple and mosques, by pitching Jats and non-Jats, but by building schools, hospitals and roads,” Kejriwal said addressing a public gathering in Beri in this district.

Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited three government schools at Beri in the district on Monday. Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal, he accused these parties of doing caste politics.

“They come to you and seek votes in the name of caste…,” he alleged. At the same time, he told the gathering that he does not need power, but sought support for AAP, saying it will provide a viable alternative if it forms the next government in Haryana. “Those who want to have good hospitals, good education, cheap power, it is your responsibility to bring AAP to power,” he said.

“Will Chautala, Khattar and Hooda give you schools, those of you who think Kejriwal can, raise their hands. Purpose of my life is not to capture power, but bring a change in your lives,” he said trying to strike a chord with people. He also said that the next elections in Haryana will be fought on issues like school, hospitals, farmers, jawans, water and power.

Kejriwal said that he visited Beri Monday after a few elders and youths from the town had visited his Delhi residence a few days back and told him that they were impressed with the change they have witnessed in government schools in Delhi. “They said they have seen schools in Delhi and lamented that the condition of schools in Beri was bad. We visited three schools today and met some parents there. We visited one girls school, which has five classes with only two teachers… The intent of the government here does not seem to bring a real change in education system,” he alleged.

He said that before the AAP came to power, the condition of government schools in Delhi was worse.

“Change doesn’t come by mere speeches, but you have to work hard for this. And Manish Sisodia worked hard to bring about this change. Had you ever heard that teachers of government schools being sent to the US and the UK for training…Results of government schools are even better now and many people are pulling out their children out of private schools and admitting them in government schools in Delhi,” he said. He said many private schools used to fleece students by charging exorbitant fees and effecting hike every year.

“We issued orders that no fees will be increased, despite this 197 schools hiked fees and out of this 160 fees have refunded the increased fees back to students. The remaining have been ordered to immediately refund the fees or else government will take over such schools,” he said. “We opened new government school in Rohini, out of which majority have come after leaving private schools,” he said.

“Likewise, we brought change in Delhi’s government hospitals. Anyone visiting Delhi’s government hospitals, they are provided free treatment. New Mohalla clinics are coming up, we are providing cheapest power in the country, we give Rs 20,000 per acre compensation to farmers to crop damage. “Three years of works done in Delhi shows that other parties in power have been looting the country for last 70 years. The country is not poor, government has enough money, but they have been looting,” he said. He also asked what the BJP, Congress and the INLD have done in Haryana when they formed governments.

“Key lies in your hands, you have to decide,” he told the people appealing them to bring AAP to power in Haryana.