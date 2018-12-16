BJP conducting workshops to teach social media etiquettes to its ‘warriors’

The Delhi BJP is now looking for “social media warriors,” and is looking forward to expanding its social media network beyond the IT cell. With the General Elections approaching, Delhi BJP has organised social media workshops for its workers, in 14 places across the national capital.

The workshop will be conducted for thousands of workers across the 11 districts, and will be provided training, reported Indian Express.

Delhi BJP IT cell head Punit Agarwal told IE that co-conveners will be appointed in 13,000 booths during the election, who will also act as the social media heads from their respective booths. They will teach other workers in turn, to make them more tech savvy.

In the workshops workers will also be taught about what to put on social media and what not to, reported IE. A party source said, that since many workers record everything during a rally or even internal meetings, many leaders cannot speak their mind out.

In a meeting of Purvanchali Morcha, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari told the party workers to not record any video or at least be discreet about it. He even asked the party workers to watch out for tweets from the top party leaders.

Other social media workshops will also be arranged by the party for its social media wings in the Purvanchali Morcha, Youth Wing, Mahila Morcha, and Anusuchit Jati Morcha. There they will also be taught about what to push on social media and what not to, and to promote their respective wing.

BJP youth wing member Sunil Yadav told IE, that the Youth wing already has created a group of co-conveners who are promoting the NaMo app, and promoting the tweets and message from the senior leaders, and what the government has done in fields of sports and employment.