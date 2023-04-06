BJP committed to take tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism: PM Modi on party foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges.

Addressing the BJP’s 44th Foundation Day celebrations, the PM drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service.

“If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a ‘can-do’ attitude that helped him achieve big successes,” PM Modi said.

He further said that the saffron party was born from the idea of democracy and gets inspiration from Lord Hanuman to fight corruption.”Our party and our party workers consistently derive inspiration from the values and teachings of Hanuman Ji. India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges. On Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for his blessings to all,” Modi said.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said that the Opposition had never “imagined” that it would be “history one day”.

“They cannot digest the works BJP is doing. Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug),” the PM said.

PM Modi also cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures to assert that social justice was an article of faith for the BJP.

The Prime Minister said that the results of Lok Sabha polls in 2014 was not just a change in guards, but a call by the people of India to see the country rise again.

He also slammed people with “baadshahi” (monarchic) mindset, saying they have been insulting poor, backwards, deprived since 2014.

“Some people’s monarchic mindsets considered the people their slaves. In 2014, these oppressed spoke strongly and rejected this mindset. When they could not succeed, the hatred among these people with monarchic mindsets further grew,” he said.