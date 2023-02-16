BJP committed to development of Meghalaya, Nagaland, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the BJP’s commitment to the development of Meghalaya and Nagaland. BJP president J P Nadda had released the party’s manifesto for Meghalaya on Wednesday and for Nagaland on Tuesday.

Modi said, “BJP will provide all-round development to Meghalaya and focus on governance that fulfils aspirations of the youth. Our Manifesto elaborates on our plan for the state.” In another tweet, he said, “Our Party is fully committed to adding more momentum to Nagaland’s growth trajectory. Its vision is reflected in the Vision Document of the Party.” In its manifesto for Meghalaya, where the BJP for the first time is contesting on all 60 assembly seats, the party has promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for state employees.

The BJP also promised Rs 5 meals through canteens, free education to girls till post-graduation, free scooters for female college toppers, a government bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child and an all-woman police battalion, if it is voted to power in Meghalaya, which has a matrilineal society.

In Nagaland, the party has promised a special package for the eastern part of the state and establishment of a board for the holistic development of the region. The BJP and its ally NDPP are contesting the February 27 assembly elections with a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement. Polls will be held in both the states on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2