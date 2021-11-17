BJP claims Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 40,000 on tackling air pollution, Rs 16 crore on advertising it

Delhi government purchased Pusa Bio Decomposer Capsule worth Rs 40,000.....The total cost including the purchase of Jaggery, Gram Flour, rent for tractor, tentage was around Rs 23 lakh, said Sambit Patra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government saying that the Aam Aadmi Party spent Rs 40,000 on tackling air pollution caused due to stubble burning while it spent around Rs 16 crore on advertising the work. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited an RTI reply received from the Office of the Joint Director, Agriculture, Govt of NCT-Delhi to substantiate his claims. The RTI is dated February 10, 2021.

“As per the RTI, Delhi has 30,000-hectare agricultural land as per 2011 census and the Delhi government has sprayed bio-decomposer solution in 800 hectares free of cost….Out of the total 800 hectares area considered for the free spray of Pusa bio decomposer, only 744-hectare area was sprayed till date and 310 farmers benefited from it,” said Patra while sharing info from the RTI.

He added, “Delhi government purchased Pusa Bio Decomposer Capsule worth Rs 40,000…..The total cost including the purchase of Jaggery, Gram Flour, rent for tractor, tentage was around Rs 23 lakh…It was (advertisement) on preparations of bio decomposer purpose only, the advertisement was done and publicity expenditure was done by Department of Informational Publicity, GNCT of Delhi.”

Further sharing the information from a written reply to a question in Delhi Assembly over the cost of advertising related to the bio decomposer solution, Patra claimed that the Delhi government spent over Rs 15.8 crore on it.

Patra said that there must be a discussion on the topic of how much income was generated, how much money was spent on controlling pollution and how much was spent on the advertisement.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the party will hand over a check of Rs 40000 to Kejriwal tomorrow at noon to fight the air pollution together. Aam Aadmi Party has repeatedly said that the stubble-burning contributes heavily to Delhi’s air pollution.