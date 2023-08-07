BJP cites NYT report to corner Congress over ‘China link’, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says remarks ‘defamatory’

The Lok Sabha today witnessed BJP leader Nishikant Dubey accusing the grand-old party Indian National Congress of association with anti-nationals and China for “dividing” the country and creating anarchy.

Reacting to the ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ slogans raised by Congress MPs in Lok Sabha today, the BJP leader cited a report by New York Times exposing the “tukde tukde gang” and “some media” which joined external forces to indulge in anti-India activities.

He alleged that China was giving money to the Congress to oppose the Central government. According to Dubey, Congress leaders met the Chinese in 2016 to oppose the Narendra Modi government, reported The Indian Express.

“They want to divide India through Chinese forces and some media,” Dubey shouted as BJP MPs thumped their desks in support. “Between 2005 and 2014, whenever there was a crisis, the Congress had received money from China. In 2008, they had invited both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In 2016, they were talking to the Chinese during the Doklam crisis,” the MP added.

After the incident, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s comments in Lok Sabha, calling his remarks “libellous” and “defamatory”.

“We therefore demand, under Rule 350, that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an allegation was permitted to be raised on the record,” the letter noted.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the Lok sabha as a Member of Parliament, four months after his disqualification as an MP on March 23 following his conviction by a Gujarat court and two years’ imprisonment in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.