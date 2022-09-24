BJP chief JP Nadda to address panchayat level party workers of Odisha on September 29

BJP president J P Nadda will address panchayat level party workers during his two-day visit to Odisha scheduled to begin on September 29.

Nadda, who will be visiting the state for the first time after becoming the BJP chief, will also meet office bearers, MLAs, MPs, and district presidents of the Odisha unit of the saffron party, BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra told reporters here.

After he arrives at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10 am on September 29, he will address party workers at Janata Maidan, Mohapatra said.

Also Read: WATCH: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan suspends govt official on stage over failure to implement Ujjwala scheme

Odisha in-charge of the BJP Sunil Bansal has already reviewed the preparedness ahead of Nadda’s visit to the coastal state.

Party sources said that Nadda is likely to kick off the BJP’s campaign for the 2024 general election during this visit.

Around 25,000 party workers are likely to attend the meeting at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on the first day of Nadda’s visit, they said.

The BJP president will spend the night at Puri and visit Shree Jagannath Temple in the pilgrim town on September 30. He will also visit the residence of ex-MLA Bishnu Charan Das, who passed away recently, to meet bereaved family members.

BJP’s new Leader of Opposition J N Mishra met both Nadda and Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and briefed them regarding the political scenario in Odisha.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday also reviewed the preparedness of the party before Nadda’s forthcoming visit.