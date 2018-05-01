BJP chief Amit Shah urges people of Gujarat to join state government’s water conservation drive

He also tagged a tweet of Rupani, in which the chief minister appealed to the people to join the initiative, and also a video clip about the initiative.

BJP president Amit Shah today urged the people of Gujarat, especially the youth, to join a month-long water conservation drive of the state government. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier launched the water conservation drive at Kosamadi village in Bharuch district, some 200 kms from Ahmedabad, on the occasion of the state’s 58th Foundation Day. The “Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan” initiative aims to increase the state’s water-storage capacity by 11,000 lakh cubic feet by deepening 13,000 lakes, check dams and reservoirs. It also envisages the revival of 32 rivers and cleaning and repairing of canals, among other activities.

Gujarat is staring at an acute water crisis in the wake of deficient rains in the catchment areas of the Narmada river last year. “To conserve water and to nourish our water resources is the need of hour. I appeal everyone in Gujarat specially the youth to join “Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan” – a statewide initiative by CM @vijayrupanibjp ji (sic),” Shah said in a tweet. He also tagged a tweet of Rupani, in which the chief minister appealed to the people to join the initiative, and also a video clip about the initiative.