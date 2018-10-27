BJP chief Amit Shah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan spar over Sabarimala issue

“It is a clear intention of their agenda of not to guarantee the fundamental rights. This shows the agenda of the RSS & Sangh Parivar,” Kerala CM said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the BJP president Amit Shah for allegedly threatening to topple the Kerala government, saying this government came to power with the people’s mandate, and not at the mercy of BJP. While addressing the media Saturday, the Kerala CM said that Shah’s message is to sabotage people’s mandate.

“Amit Shah who threatened to topple our government should remember that this government came to power, not at the mercy of BJP, but the people’s mandate. His message is to sabotage the people’s mandate,” news agency ANI reported quoting him as saying.

Terming Shah’s remark in Kannur as against the Constitution and the law of the land, Kerala CM said, “It is a clear intention of their agenda of not to guarantee the fundamental rights. This shows the agenda of the RSS & Sangh Parivar.”

Earlier in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah extended full support to the protest by Ayyappa devotees against the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s decision to implement the Supreme court order on entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left government was trying to “suppress” the agitation by force.

He said this while addressing party workers after inaugurating the district BJP office in Kannur. Shah also alleged the state government was using police force to challenge the protest by devotees.

Hitting out at his ideological and political rivals in Kerala, Shah said the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to pay a “heavy price” if the suppression of the agitation continues.

He also condemned the arrest of over 2,000 devotees, including RSS and Sangh Parivar activists, across the state agitating against the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

The Sabarimala temple had witnessed high drama with around a dozen women in 10-50 age group being prevented from entering the temple by protesting devotees after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict.