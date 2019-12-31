BJP can’t dare to think of replacing Yogi Adityanath now: Akhilesh Yadav after UP Police crackdown on CAA protesters

Akhilesh Yadav accused CM Yogi Adityanath of giving a free hand to police because over 200 MLAs were upset with him.

Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that there were talks of replacing Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh CM, but the crackdown on protesters sanctioned by him changed the situation dramatically. In an interview to The Indian Express, Yadav referred to the incident when over 100 BJP MLAs held a sit-in against their own party’s government at the Vidhan Bhavan and claimed there were talks of replacing Yogi Adityanath.

Akhilesh Yadav, however, said after the latest crackdown against the anti-CAA and NRC protestors, the saffron party can’t replace him. “I am telling the truth. Socialists don’t make false allegations…Didn’t 200 MLAs sit on protest? Add 100 more angry with him, that makes it 300 who are upset with him. There were talks of his replacement…,” he said.

“After this episode, do you think BJP can dare remove him?” he asked.

Uttar Pradesh was among the worst-hit states during the protests against the citizenship law. Nearly 19 people lost their lives during the stir. Police have arrested over 1,100 people.

Earlier this month, several BJP MLAs were reported to have staged a dharna against their own government after a ruling party MLA accused the administration of harassing him. Reportedly, more than 100 MLAs were part of the dharna which went on for almost two to three hours.

Akhilesh further suggested that the issue has taken the spotlight away from investments and wondered if anyone will now ask question how much of the investment announced during visits of President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president’s Amit Shah have been met.

“People in the government are happy that no one is going to ask about investments in the next six months,” the SP chief said.

On Monday, a ground report by The Indian Express said that many people in Baghpat, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Rampur who voted for the SP-BSP alliance (now dissolved) and BJP in the April-May Lok Sabha elections are okay with the government’s move on the citizenship law. They are mostly Hindus and are silent on the crackdown on protestors. They are also not demanding that the government roll back the law.

The opposition parties — Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress — are opposed to the law and have slammed the state government for action against the rioters. They have alleged that the new law will strip minorities of their citizenship and rights bestowed upon them by the Constitution.

Referring to the NHRC notices to the state government, Akhilesh said, “UP has got the largest number of notices for custodial deaths, fake encounters. You should listen to our CM’s language. This state has seen great chief ministers, but none of them would have said ‘thok do on the House floor.”

When asked about BJP’s claim that the protests are instigated by political parties, he said people who love Bharat Mata are on the streets.

“I have heard of how people came out on their own during the JP movement or when Lohia gave a call. But I have seen for the first time how public is coming out on its own now…These are people who love Bharat Mata…. who feel our Constitution and its preamble is being played with….People from every caste and religion have come out, Indians have come out, the BJP can’t identify them,” he said.