BJP Candidates List West Bengal: BJP releases another list, Swapan Das Gupta, Babul Supriyo among contestants

By: |
Updated: Mar 14, 2021 4:20 PM

West Bengal Election 2021: The BJP has also fielded Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta from Tarakeswar Assembly seat. MP Nisith Pramanik will contest from Dinhata, and Union Minister Babul Supriyo will fight from Tollygunge Assembly seat. Actor Yash Das Gupta will contest from Chanditala.

The BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta from Tarakeswar Assembly seat.

West Bengal Election 2021 BJP Candidate List: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the names of 27 candidates for third phase and 38 candidates for fourth phase of polls in West Bengal. Announcing the names, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh today said that noted economist Ashok Lahiri will contest from Alipurduar, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur, and Rabindranath Bhattacharya will fight from Singur. Rajib Banerjee was earlier with TMC but quit the ruling party in January and later joined the BJP. Banerjee served as the Minister of Forest in the Mamata Banerjee government.

The BJP has also fielded Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta from Tarakeswar Assembly seat. MP Nisith Pramanik will contest from Dinhata, and Union Minister Babul Supriyo will fight from Tollygunge Assembly seat. Actor Yash Das Gupta will contest from Chanditala.

The saffron party also released the names of 17 candidates for the third phase of elections in Assam. In Assam, the BJP will contest on 92 seats and on rest of the seats will go to its partners. As per the list, Chandra Mohan Patowary will contest from Dharmapur seat and Dr Debamoy Sanyal will fight from Dhubri.

