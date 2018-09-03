BJP candidate in Karnataka goes shirt-less to celebrate victory in urban local body elections; watch video

While Siragannavar was busy in celebrating his individual victory, BJP is trailing as results come in.

Elections and polls are considered as the festival of democracy in India. So, whenever an election takes place, we witness different emotions, joyful exuberance, rhetoric and high-octane campaigning. As results from the Karnataka municipalities, corporations and local bodies are coming out today, we have witnessed a spontaneous celebration from a BJP candidate. The video of his celebration has been captured by ANI. The video apparently shows BJP candidate from ward No. 19 of Bagalkote municipal council Veerappa Siragannavar celebrating his victory in the urban local body polls by taking off and tossing his shirt.

While Siragannavar was busy in celebrating his individual victory, his party is trailing as results come in. Results have been declared on 2267 out of total 2664 seats in 102 urban local bodies. Congress has so far won 846 and BJP has managed to bag 788. Janata Dal (Secular) has won 307 and independent candidates won 277 seats.

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state. The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 urban local bodies. However, polling in three areas was postponed due to the onset of heavy rains and subsequent flash floods in Kodagu district.