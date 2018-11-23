BJP can go to any extent; Supreme Court should deploy Army in Ayodhya, if necessary, says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not believe in either the apex court or the constitution of the country and it could go to any extent. (File Photo)

Hitting out at BJP on the issue of Ram temple, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav asked the Supreme Court to bring the army considering the kind of environment prevailing in UP, especially in Ayodhya. Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not believe in either the apex court or the constitution of the country and it could go to any extent.

“BJP does not believe in either SC or constitution. BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring army if necessary,” news agency ANI reported, quoting the former UP CM as saying.

The apex court had said it will decide the course of the hearings in the title suit only in January.

Yadav’s statement came soon after Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut issued a shocking dare to the Central government on Ram temple issue, asking it took 17 minutes to destroy the Babri Masjid, how long will it take to bring an ordinance to build the Mandir?

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena asked the BJP to come out with an ordinance and declare a date for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The party slammed its once political partner BJP, saying those in power should be proud of Shiv Sainiks who had “destroyed Babur’s raj in Ram Janmabhoomi”.