BJP can go to any extent; Supreme Court should deploy Army in Ayodhya, if necessary, says Akhilesh Yadav

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 6:47 PM

The apex court had said it will decide the course of the hearings in the title suit only in January.

Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not believe in either the apex court or the constitution of the country and it could go to any extent. (File Photo)

Hitting out at BJP on the issue of Ram temple, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav asked the Supreme Court to bring the army considering the kind of environment prevailing in UP, especially in Ayodhya. Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not believe in either the apex court or the constitution of the country and it could go to any extent.

“BJP does not believe in either SC or constitution. BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring army if necessary,” news agency ANI reported, quoting the former UP CM as saying.

The apex court had said it will decide the course of the hearings in the title suit only in January.

Yadav’s statement came soon after Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut issued a shocking dare to the Central government on Ram temple issue, asking it took 17 minutes to destroy the Babri Masjid, how long will it take to bring an ordinance to build the Mandir?

Read | Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute to January 2019

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena asked the BJP to come out with an ordinance and declare a date for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The party slammed its once political partner BJP, saying those in power should be proud of Shiv Sainiks who had “destroyed Babur’s raj in Ram Janmabhoomi”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP can go to any extent; Supreme Court should deploy Army in Ayodhya, if necessary, says Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition