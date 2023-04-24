BJP campaign gathers steam in poll-bound Karnataka as Amit Shah holds roadshow 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday began campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

On a three-day visit to Karnataka that began on Sunday, the home minister questioned the Congress party over its decision to bring back the four per cent quota for Muslims which has been scrapped by the BJP government in the state.

He also said the May 10 Assembly polls in the state was all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development politics versus Congress’ appeasement politics.

During the roadshow in Hassan district on Monday afternoon, Shah accused the Congress of having a casteist nature. “BJP is taking every sect along with it. We’ll form the government in Karnataka with an absolute majority.”

Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

BJP national president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting Monday, and will hold a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address public meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state on April 29 to campaign for the saffron party.

Accordimng to sources, PM Modi will start his campaign from one of the biggest districts of Karnataka, Belgavi, and will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in the district.