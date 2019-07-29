BJP calls J&K core group to Delhi for ‘urgent meeting’

The meeting likely to be chaired by Working President J P Nadda and will also be attended by General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

Amidst uncertainty over the movement of additional forces in the Valley, the Central leadership of the BJP has summoned members of the party’s core group in Jammu and Kashmir for an “urgent meeting” in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting likely to be chaired by Working President J P Nadda and will also be attended by General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

While confirming the meeting, sources said no agenda has been conveyed to party leaders from the state. “Going by the hurry in which the meeting is being convened, there seems to be something important — maybe discussions on Article 35A (which empowers the J&K legislature to define permanent residents of the state) or the much awaited Assembly elections,” said a senior party leader who did not want to be named.

Also read: Mann ki Baat highlights: Chandrayaan 2 is Indian to the core, says PM Modi

Even the timing of the meeting has not been conveyed to them, he pointed out, adding that all of them would reach Delhi on Monday so that they are available for the meeting at short notice. However, other party leaders ruled out the possibility of discussions on Article 35A. “Why would we take a call on 35A when the matter is pending before the Supreme Court,” said one of the leaders attending the meeting, adding “we will go by the decision of the court”.