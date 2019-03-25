BJP busy marketing T-shirts: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a jibe at UP govt over plight of ‘shiksha mitras’

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 10:59 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday attacked the BJP over the plight of 'shiksha mitras' or contractual teachers in Uttar Pradesh, alleging the ruling party leaders are busy marketing T-shirts instead of attending to those suffering.

Hundreds of ‘shiksha mitras’ have been protesting and pressing for better pay and appointment as assistant teachers in the state.

“The hard work of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘shiksha mitras’ is insulted everyday. Scores of sufferers committed suicide. Those who took to the streets to protest were beaten with lathis, National Security Act was registered against them,” the AICC incharge Uttar Pradesh East tweeted.

“BJP leaders are busy marketing T-shirts, I wish they had paid attention to those suffering,” she claimed.

