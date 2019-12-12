BJP brings in discriminatory citizenship bill while celebrating Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2019 2:41:12 PM

Tagging her mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi's strongly worded statement against the bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha last night, Priyanka Gandhi said it is "hurting the soul of the Indian Constitution".

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi on onion price rise, Nirmala Sitharaman, onion price hike, onion price rise, onion prices today“The Congress will fight the divisive agenda of the BJP with all its strength,” she said on Twitter. (Reuters Image)

Lashing out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the saffron party is bringing in the discriminatory citizenship bill at a time it is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with fanfare. Tagging her mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s strongly worded statement against the bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha last night, Priyanka Gandhi said it is “hurting the soul of the Indian Constitution”.

“At a time when the BJP is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with such fanfare, they are also bringing a discriminatory bill that is hurting the soul of the Constitution. The Congress will fight the divisive agenda of the BJP with all its strength,” she said on Twitter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP brings in discriminatory citizenship bill while celebrating Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ex-US president Eisenhower wanted to support India for its own right as a democracy, says Richard Verma
2Ayodhya verdict: Supreme Court to take up review petitions today
3Jharkhand Assembly election Phase 3 Live: 45.89% voter turnout recorded till 1 AM