After 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has breached the Trinamool Congress’s Bengal bastion, with official Election Commission data projecting the party to win 180+ seats in the state.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is struggling to cross the 100-seat threshold, a stunning reversal for the party that dominated the state with 213 seats just five years ago. More than 20 ministers in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet were trailing on Monday, as per EC data.

“Khela Sesh!!” the party Bengal unit wrote on X as the counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections indicated a strong BJP surge.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, has struck a defiant note, insisting that her party candidates will emerge victorious.

“I request all counting agents and candidates to remain in strong rooms and not leave their centres. I am saying this since yesterday that the BJP votes will be shown first. In fact, counting in many centres has been paused. They are trying to manipulate the election… I want to request TMC candidates to not be disappointed. I had told you that you all will win after sunset. Just wait and watch.”

Here are the possible factors that contributed to this outcome:

Strong Anti-Incumbency

After three consecutive terms, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) entered the elections fighting a strong anti-incumbency wave. Voters had also expressed significant dissatisfaction over corruption allegations related to recruitment scams and local-level “syndicate” cultures. There were also concerns regarding post-poll violence from previous cycles and administrative overreach.

Strategic “Turncoat” Politics

The BJP effectively integrated several high-profile defectors from the TMC. Key figures include former MPs Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari, who joined in 2026, along with major 2020/2021 defectors led by Suvendu Adhikari.

By fielding veteran leaders who understood the TMC’s grassroots machinery (such as members of the Adhikari family and others who joined between 2021 and 2024), the BJP was able to dismantle the TMC’s organisational advantage in traditional strongholds.

Consolidation and Shifts in Demographics

As counting progressed on Monday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, in an interview with NDTV, shared that the party had seen a consolidation of Hindu votes along with significant support from Adivasi communities.

“This time there’s a Hindu consolidation, and the way Muslims vote for TMC, they have not done that this time. Some votes have gone to the pro-Muslim party. BJP has also got some in small amounts. I was not expecting such a good performance in the Muslim booth in Nandigram,” he said earlier.

A significant consolidation of the Hindu vote reportedly occurred in several districts, particularly in South Bengal.

Continued support from the Matua community (bolstered by the implementation of the CAA) and tribal populations in the “Junglemahal” region remained pillars of the BJP’s seat tally.

Record-Breaking Voter Turnout

The 2026 election saw a historic overall turnout of approximately 92.47%. Historically, such high turnouts in West Bengal have signaled a “wave” for change. The BJP’s “Reach Every Booth” campaign ensured that their supporters turned out in unprecedented numbers, overwhelming the TMC’s defensive strategy.

The “Double Engine” Narrative

The BJP campaign centred on the promise of “Sonar Bangla” (Golden Bengal) through a “double engine government” (having the same party in power at both the State and Central levels). They focused heavily on: Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) mirroring central schemes and Promises of industrialization to curb the migration of youth to other states for work.