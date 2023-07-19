BJP booth president beaten to death by 6 men in Uttar Pradesh

A 40-year-old BJP booth president was allegedly beaten to death by six men in Sangrampur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahjipur village on Tuesday, police said. The victim was identified as Dinesh Singh.

According to the police, Dinesh was brutally beaten with sticks by bike-borne assailants.

Also Read: Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya caught in ‘obscene video’ scandal, Devendra Fandavis orders probe

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem and attempts are underway to arrest the assailant, said the Superintendent of Police Ilamaran.

(with PTI inputs)