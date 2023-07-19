scorecardresearch
BJP booth president beaten to death by 6 men in Uttar Pradesh

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died during the treatment.

Written by India News Desk
BJP| Uttar Pradesh
BJP booth president beaten to death by 6 men in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image- The Indian Express)

A 40-year-old BJP booth president was allegedly beaten to death by six men in Sangrampur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahjipur village on Tuesday, police said. The victim was identified as Dinesh Singh.  

According to the police, Dinesh was brutally beaten with sticks by bike-borne assailants.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem and attempts are underway to arrest the assailant, said the Superintendent of Police Ilamaran.

(with PTI inputs) 

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 09:25 IST

