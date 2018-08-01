BJP booth level worker shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

Unidentified assailants today killed a booth level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Bahraich of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. The deceased leader has been identified as Virendra Mishra. He was the booth president of the ruling party in the district.

ANI reported that the crime took place in Gangapur area of the district. If reports are to go by, miscreants stormed into the house of Virendra and opened fire on him. The man died on the spot. As soon as police learned about the crime, they rushed to the incident site. Police said that the reason behind the killing of Virendra is not known and that a probe has been launched.

This is developing story. More details are awaited