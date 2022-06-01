BJP blames ‘mismanagement’ by Mamata govt for singer KK’s death; TMC calls it ‘vulture politics’

Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath’s death has stirred up a political storm in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress government’s mismanagement was behind the singer’s sudden demise. Demanding an impartial probe into the incident, Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya blamed the TMC administration for a “complete lapse in security arrangements” for KK’s concert, according to a PTI report.

Training guns at the Mamata government, Bhattarcharya said, “There should be an impartial investigation into the incident as there was a complete lapse on the part of the administration to ensure proper security arrangements. Around 7,000 people were reportedly present at the venue of the programme where the seating capacity was around 3,000 people. He was mobbed there, which means security arrangements were not in place for a VIP.”

The ruling TMC hit back at BJP and called it unfortunate to politicise the singer’s death. Reacting to BJP’s statement, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed BJP’s “vulture politics” for trying to politicise an “unfortunate” incident.

“His death is really unfortunate, and all of us are really sad about it. But what the BJP is doing is not at all expected. The saffron camp should stop its vulture brand of politics. They should stop politicising death. We won’t be astonished if BJP starts claiming that KK was their party leader,” he said.

According to officials, KK returned to his hotel “feeling uneasy” after he performed at a Gurudas College concert at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. An initial investigation report has revealed that the 53-year-old singer was “almost mobbed” by his followers after he had returned to his hotel from the concert, the officials told PTI.