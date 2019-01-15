BJP Bengal Rath Yatra: Setback for Amit Shah as Supreme Court blocks party’s mega plan in Mamata bastion

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 4:16 PM

In the plea filed in the apex court, the BJP's West Bengal unit contended that authorities cannot abridge their right and they have a duty to facilitate them in exercising their democratic right.

The rallies were supposed to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Cooch Behar district on December 7, according to the original plan.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give permission to the Bhartiya Janata Party’s Rath Yatra and said that the BJP can come out with a revised plan of another Yatra, which the state government may consider afresh later.

The SC bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked BJP’s West Bengal unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed ‘Rath Yatra’ with the authorities and seek necessary approvals. The apex court held that the BJP’s West Bengal unit can conduct rallies and meetings with prior approval of the state government.

Read | BJP rath yatra in West Bengal: Supreme Court seeks Mamata government’s response, next hearing on January 15

The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and S K Kaul, was hearing a BJP petition challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order which had set aside a ruling of a single-judge bench allowing the procession. The bench asked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to consider the revised schedule of BJP for ‘Rath Yatra’ keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression under the Constitution.

The SC said the apprehension of the West Bengal government of possible law and order situation cannot be called ‘unfounded’ and the BJP will have to take all possible steps to address the apprehension in a reasonable manner.

BJP
