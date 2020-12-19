Amit Shah West Bengal Visit LIVE: Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to address a public rally at Midnapore

Amit Shah in Bengal

Amit Shah West Bengal Two-Day Visit Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Kolkata for two-day visit to take stock of BJP’s affairs in West Bengal. He reached Kolkata at 1 AM on Saturday. This visit comes just few months ahead of the Assembly elections 2021. After reaching Kolkata, Amit Shah wrote, “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”

Later in the day, Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the BJP. Among the big faces who can join the BJP are Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Shilbhadra Dutta. All three have resigned from the TMC and are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was the second most important figure in the TMC till few years ago, is very influential and mass leader who has considerable clout in over 40 assembly seats. The BJP is set to gain big time with his entry into party.

