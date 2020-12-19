Amit Shah West Bengal Visit LIVE: Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to address a public rally at Midnapore

Amit Shah in Bengal Live, Amit Shah Two-Day West Bengal Visit Live Update: Later in the day, Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the BJP.
Amit Shah West Bengal Two-Day Visit Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Kolkata for two-day visit to take stock of BJP’s affairs in West Bengal. He reached Kolkata at 1 AM on Saturday. This visit comes just few months ahead of the Assembly elections 2021. After reaching Kolkata, Amit Shah wrote, “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”
Later in the day, Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the BJP. Among the big faces who can join the BJP are Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Shilbhadra Dutta. All three have resigned from the TMC and are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Suvendu Adhikari, who was the second most important figure in the TMC till few years ago, is very influential and mass leader who has considerable clout in over 40 assembly seats. The BJP is set to gain big time with his entry into party.
The BJP is set to deliver a big blow to Mamata Benerjee by taking on board TMC's second biggest mass leader Suvendu Adhikari. After his, two other MLAs havew quit TMC and set to join the BJP. It, however, hasn't pushed the Mamta Banerjee on the backfoot. The TMC supremo on Friday termed the deserters as "baggage" for the party and said it was good that rotten elements were leaving on their own. Banerjee held an internal meeting with a select group of leaders at her residence to take stock of the situation. PTI reports that Banerjee told TMC leaders not to be "worried about the desertions" as the people of the state are with them. "Our party supremo during the meeting told us not to be worried about the desertions as it is good that the rotten elements are leaving the party on their own. She said deserters were baggage for the party," a senior TMC leader told PTI.
Suvendu Adhikari was the second mass leader in TMC after Mamata Banerjee. He recenlt quit from the all the posts in the government and then resigned from the party. He had been at odds with some of the party leaders, mainly Abhishek Banerjee - nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to suffer a bog jolt as her three fromer collegue are likely to join the BJP. Among them, the tallest leader is Suvendu Adhikari - who was the face of Nandigram movement which helped Banerjee expand her base in West Benal and eventually throw Left government out of power in 2011. Another two leaders who could join the BJP are Jitendra Tiwari and Shilbhadra Dutta.
Today, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan and then have lunch at the residence of a Baul singer. He will lead a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir to Bolpur Circle. Shah will also hold a press conference after roadshow. After that, he will leave for Delhi.
Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Kolkata. In a tweet upon his arrival, he said: "Reached Kolkata! I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."