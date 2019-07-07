BJP behind defections in Karnataka: Congress

Randeep Singh Surjewala has blamed the BJP for current political turmoil in Karnataka. He said that the BJP wants to regain power at any cost.

As Karnataka plunged into a major political crisis on Saturday following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine, the grand old party has hit out at the opposition BJP, accusing it of orchestrating the defections in a bid to regain the power. The Congress has exuded confidence that the HD Kumaraswamy government will survive and the BJP’s plan will not yield any result.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP was encouraging defections across the country, adding that a new symbol of horse-trading politics has emerged in the country under the BJP government.

“Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram has attained a new definition in India. The new word for Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram is MODI — mischievously orchestrating defections in India,” he told reporters on Saturday evening after a meeting of senior leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh and Deepender Hooda in Delhi.

He even alleged that money power and investigative agencies are being used by the Modi government to pressurise the legislators to change their loyalty. “We deprecate the efforts of the BJP to buy our legislators, to pressurise legislators into resigning in order to bring down an elected government in Karnataka,” he said.

Attacking PM Narendra Modi directly, he said, “Modiji and the BJP need to be aware that the Karnataka government which is a joint government by the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular having complete majority under our democratic setup is now sought to be pulled down by a spate of defections and resignations.”

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah also claimed the Kumaraswamy government was safe and will survive.

“There is no threat to our coalition government. It will continue. I have called for a CLP meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation arising out of the rebels resigning from the party,” he said after holding a meet with Deputy CM G Parameshwara and party’s state working President Eshwar Kandre in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is currently in the US on an official visit. He is expected to return to Bengaluru on Sunday. Also, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao is outside the country and is likely to return on Sunday.

The opposition BJP in Karnataka, however, denied playing any role in the resignation of 11 MLAs of the ruling coalition. BJP’s state unit president and former CM BS Yeddyurappa said that the resignations were expected in view of the disgruntlement in many MLAs of the ruling alliance with the way their year-old coalition government was functioning.

“As we have said earlier, our party has nothing to do with the resignation of Congress and JD-S legislators from their assembly seats. You have to ask them,” he said.

As many as eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs on Saturday afternoon submitted resignation letters to Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s office, reducing the 13-month-old government to a minority in the 225-member state Assembly. The eight Congress MLAs who resigned are Pratapgauda Patil (Maski), BC Patil (Hirekerur), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur) and Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), ST Somashekar (Yeshvantpur) and SN Subba Reddy (KGF in Kolar). The three JD(S) MLAs are AH Vishwanath (Hunsur), N Narayana Gowda (KR Pete) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmim).