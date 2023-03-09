BJP banks on BSY magic in Karnataka

Even as surveys suggest that the Congress is projected to win over 140 out of a total 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls in May this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading into battle without a general to lead its army. The BJP has not yet confirmed incumbent chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as their chief ministerial face.

However, the buzz is that four time chief minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to be the face of BJP’s election campaign in Karnataka. The BJP may appoint him the party’s campaign committee chief.

A section of BJP leaders believe that the sidelined veteran will be given a larger role to woo the dominant Lingayat community, which constitutes around 17% of the population in the state.

The speculation gained strength following the on-stage camarderie shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lingayat strongman at a recent event in Shivamogga – Yediyurappa’s home district .

Praising Yediyurappa, the prime minister said, “Today is special for one more reason. It’s the birthday of Karnataka’s popular leader BS Yediyurappa. I pray for his long life. He dedicated his life to the welfare of poor people, and farmers. His speech in the Karnataka Assembly last week is an inspiration for everyone leading a public life.”

Scams galore

This sudden bonhomie comes after an internal survey indicated a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against CM Bommai even as he battles a fresh set of corruption charges after the son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested by the Karnataka government’s anti-corruption watchdog, Lokayukta, for receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Prashanth Madal, son of the BJP MLA, was caught red-handed accepting the bribe on March 2.

This is not the only corruption charge, there are several more. On 1 March, senior Congress legislator Priyank Kharge accused the the state government of facilitating a scam in molasses export, while in January, the chief of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, Manjunath, claimed that the association had documents to prove that 13-14 MLAs and three to four ministers in the Bommai administration are involved in corrupt practices.

CM Bommai seems to have lost favour with not just the BJP leadership but also with other party leaders in the state.

Yediyurappa calls the shots

However, Yediyurappa on 7 March said that the party will go to elections under incumbent CM Bommai’s leadership and that the party will decide on its chief ministerial candidate at the legislature party meeting after the polls.

“There are more chances that most of the sitting MLAs, except for four or six of them, will be given the tickets,” Yediyurappa told mediapersons on Tuesday.

Damage the BJP’s prospects

But, with barely two months to go for the crucial polls, will changing the CM’s face damage the BJP’s prospects like it did to the Congress when Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi’s name as the CM candidate for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

While confirming that the party has not yet announced its chief ministerial candidate, Karnataka BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said that if Yediyurappa is declared campaign committee chief, it will energise the party and the electorate as he is the tallest leader in the state.

However, party observers are of the opinion that this strategy may not appease Lingayat voters when they know Yediyurappa is not going to be the CM or an MLA.

Earlier, in February, Yediyurappa had announced that he was retiring from electoral politics. His announcement left many wondering whether the party will continue to get the support of the Lingayat community.

Talking to mediapersons recently, Yediyurappa urged the community, to continue backing the BJP. “I am voluntarily retiring from electoral politics. Veerashaiva-Lingayat friends shouldn’t misunderstand this. With folded hands, I request the community to support BJP and help it win.”

According to political analysts, projecting a chief ministerial face has always brought electoral dividends to parties as political narratives are built around cults of strong personalities.