BJP attacks AAP over arrest of Manish Sisodia’s OSD in bribery case, accuses it of betraying Delhi

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, formed against corruption on the support of Anna Hazare, has betrayed Delhi.” (PTI)

The Delhi BJP on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party after the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s OSD in an alleged case of bribery and said it “betrayed” the people of Delhi. Sisodia’ OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested by the CBI on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, formed against corruption on the support of Anna Hazare, has betrayed Delhi. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s OSD was caught red handed taking money, what could be said now.”

Madhav was posted in Sisodia’s office in 2015, according to CBI officials. The arrest was made two days before the Delhi polls.