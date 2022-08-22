BJP approached me with offer to join party to close CBI cases: Manish Sisodia’s big claim

In a huge revelation, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the under CBI scanner for alleged liquor policy framework violation and corruption, has alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre has approached him to desert Aam Admi Party and join BJP instead. In return, he claimed that he has been promised that the CBI probe against him will be closed.

“I have received a message from the BJP – Break the AAP and join BJP, will get all CBI, ED cases closed,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter. Challenging the BJP to do “whatever you want to do,” the senior AAP leader maintained that he has not indulged in any wrongdoing.

“My reply to BJP – I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will get my head cut off but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stepped up the ante and attacked the Centre for misusing investigating agencies to topple elected state governments at a time when the country is reeling from the shock of inflation and the weakening rupee.

Kejriwal has launched a series of attacks on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government since the raids on Sisodia’s residence on Friday. Ever since the arrest of Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal has maintained that his deputy Sisodia is next in line to get arrested.

“The rupee is getting thrashed, people are worried over price rise, unemployment rate is touching the sky, and these people are playing CBI, ED games, busy plotting how to topple elected governments across the country, spend the day using slangs. Who will people tell their problems to? Who will they go to?,” Me Kejriwal tweeted, adding, “How will the country progress in this way?”

The case against Sisodia pertains to the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, that had allegedly benefitted liquor licensees at the expense of the Delhi exchequer in return for financial kickbacks.