BJP appoints MP Shwet Malik as Punjab state president

Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed a new face to represent the state of Punjab. BJP has picked up the name of Rajya Sabha MP Shwet Malik to be the State President of Punjab for the party reports ANI. Earlier in the month, BJP nominated him as the party nominee for Rajya Sabha from Punjab. This was done as the term of the current member Avinash Rai Khanna was coming to an end.

Malik will be presiding MP Vijay Sampla who headed the state so far. It was last year on April 25 when Shwet Malik took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. BJP is reportedly said to be in works to change heads of many states and they have stated the work with Punjab.

Shwet Malik’s name is said to be floated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as well. Malik holds a strong position in the state and has served as the mayor of Amritsar as well. Other state leaders in the race for the post were national secretary BJP Tarun Chugh and former minister Manoranjan Kalia.

In 2017, BJP was denounced by the Congress in the Punjab Assembly elections. Congress got as many as 77 seats out of the 117 seats and the BJP managed to bag only three seats. Thus not to repeat such outcome in Punjab especially with Lok Sabha elections are just a year away in 2019, BJP has placed a strogn candidate in the state of Punjab.