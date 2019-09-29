BJP announces bypoll candidates for 32 Assembly seats

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised the names, it said in a statement.

The BJP on Sunday named its candidates for bypolls to 32 Assembly constituencies, which are spread across several states, to be held on October 21. The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised the names, it said in a statement.

Of the 32 Assembly seats, 10 are in Uttar Pradesh, five in Kerala, four in Assam, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana. Bypolls will be held for 51 Assembly seats on October 21, along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The BJP is likely to name the candidates for the remaining seats soon, it said.