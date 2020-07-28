BJP MP Anil Baluni invites Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and family to dinner: Report

BJP ’s Anil Baluni is the next occupant of 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow where Priyanka has been living since 1997.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anil Baluni has invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family to dinner, days after the Congress leader sent her an invitation for tea. Baluni has promised to serve all the traditional dishes of Uttarakhand to Priyanka and her family.

According to reports, Baluni in a letter thanked Priyanka Vadra for the invite. He, however, expressed his inability to go out as he had recently returned home after being treated for cancer in Mumbai.

“I returned home after treatment for cancer. Now, the doctors have asked me to stay at home,” Baluni said in the letter addressed to Priyanka.

Ahead of the August 1 deadline for vacating her government bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone, Priyanka had on Sunday sent an invitation for tea to Baluni. Her party had said that it was a positive gesture.

Priyanka Vadra is in the process to vacate the 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow. The bungalow was allotted to Priyanka in 1997 for security reasons.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had on July 1 cancelled the allotment of the 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow to Priyanka and asked her to vacate it before August 1. The ministry said she was not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG security cover last year.

The government has now allotted the bungalow to BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP. According to reports, the bungalow has been allotted to Anil Baluni following his request.The BJP leader will get possession of the bungalow once Priyanka vacates it.

Baluni is the BJP’s national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand. He currently stays in a government bungalow at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road in the national capital.The politician was diagnosed with cancer last year and had undergone treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

Reports say Priyanka Vadra is likely to stay in Gurugram for a while before moving to Lucknow. Priyanka will be living at party veteran Sheila Kaul’s house in Lucknow. The bungalow renovation work is currently underway. Sheila Kaul, who died in 2015, was the sister-in-law of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The bungalow is located on Gokhle Marg in Lucknow and three-km away from Congress’ state unit office.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress’ in-charge of the eastern Uttar Pradesh. She keeps her politics Uttar Pradesh centric. The Congress leader had earlier made it clear that she was eyeing the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.