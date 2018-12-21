BJP ally writes to Arun Jaitley: How did demonetisation benefit people?

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 11:06 AM

The Prime Minister has been under attack for the currency ban as it hit economic growth and failed to weed out black money from the economy.

demonetisation, demonetisation benefits, LJP Chirag paswan, BJP, Arun Jaitey, demonetisation details, demonetisation controversy, chirag paswan on demonetisationChirag Paswan reportedly wrote to Finance Minister Aun Jaitley asking him to list the benefits of demonetisation so that he can communicate it to people in the upcoming general elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called demonetisation an economic reform that formalised the economy in a big way. However, its own alliance partner LJP does not know how note ban benefitted the people. LJP Parliamentary Board Chairman Chirag Paswan reportedly wrote to Finance Minister Aun Jaitley asking him to list the benefits of demonetisation so that he can communicate it to people in the upcoming general elections.

A copy of the letter was also marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

LJP MP Chirag Paswan’s letter to the FM was sent on December 12, a day after the BJP faced defeats in three states in the Hindi heartland. In the letter, Chirag requested information about “how the country benefited from demonetisation given it has been over two years since demonetisation was announced and 2019 Lok Sabha elections are also drawing close.” The LJP leader asked for a list of benefits to the country from demonetisation which he could then take to the people in the run-up to the elections.

The Prime Minister has been under attack for the currency ban as it hit economic growth and failed to weed out black money from the economy. Several economists and analysts say that demonetisation could not meet any of the government’s stated targets — black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding.

However, the government claims that demonetisation has helped it trace the roots of money in the economy. It further claims that the move has formalised the economy and the taxpayers base has significantly increased. The government also claims that it has delisted over 3 lakh shell companies that were being used for laundering black money.

The opposition, on the other hand, says that demonetisation cost millions of the jobs in the informal sector and hit the small and medium enterprises hard. Regardless of the opposition claim, demonetisation has not affected the BJP’s prospect in the elections. Soon after this decision, the saffron party swept the polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. From there, the demonetisation has not been a key issue in any of the state election.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP ally writes to Arun Jaitley: How did demonetisation benefit people?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition