BJP ally says SP-BSP will put up a strong fight in Lok Sabha polls

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 3:34 PM

UP Cabinet minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, ''the BJP feels there is a saffron wave across the state. The BJP is having the galatfahmi (wrong perception) that more than 60 per cent of the people are supporting it.".

BJP, BJP ally sbsp, Om Prakash Rajbhar, bjp in uttra pradesh, SP-BSP allianceReplying to another query on whether his party will go with the SP-BSP alliance, Rajbhar said there was no truth in such rumours.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Sunday said the newly-formed SP-BSP alliance will put up a strong fight in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. “The country is witnessing an era of coalition, and no party has the courage to go to the polls alone. The SP-BSP alliance is a strong alliance, and it will put up a strong contest in the elections, ” UP Cabinet minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters here on Saturday.

Replying to another query on whether his party will go with the SP-BSP alliance, Rajbhar said there was no truth in such rumours. Taking a jibe at the BJP, Rajbhar said, “The BJP feels there is a saffron wave across the state. The BJP is having the galatfahmi (wrong perception) that more than 60 per cent of the people are supporting it.”.

Also read| PM Modi takes dig at opposition says, ‘They want to build their own empire but we want to empower people’

He said the party could see the result of this wrong perception during the Lok Sabha bypolls when it lost the Gorakhpur, Phoolpur and Kairana, and Noorpur assembly seat.” Rajbhar also said, “If the alliance with the BJP has to continue, then there should be a division of reservation quota of the backward castes into three categories — backward, very backward) and most backward.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP ally says SP-BSP will put up a strong fight in Lok Sabha polls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition