BJP alleges serious security lapses during JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal

Updated: Dec 10, 2020 12:56 PM

BJP President JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal

 

The BJP on Thursday alleged ‘serious lapses’ on security arrangements for party president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has written to Home Minister Amit Shah stating that there was no police presence at Nadda’s events on Wednesday. In the letter to the Home Minister, Ghosh says: “Today during his different engagement in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of the State Police Department.”

He further writes that at the BJP office at Hestings, Kolakata, there was a mob of 200 plus with sticks and bamboo demonstrating raising black flags. He claims that some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. “Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda Ji’s vehicle,” Dilip Ghosh writes. The BJP leader further claims that during the whole day’s program, the pilot car provided by the State Police did not create a smooth and safe passage for the national president. “His convoy was stopped at many traffic lights, causing serious concern for potential security hazards,” Ghosh writes.

Today, Nadda is visiting Diamond Harbour. Dilip Ghosh in his letter states that his party workers had informed that the ‘goons of TMC’ are planning to do a big protest in multiple places on the way towards Diamond Harbour from New Town. Reports suggest that some TMC workers allegedly beaten up BJP workers while they were on their way to Diamond Harbour. PTI reports that BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a “jungle raj” is going on in West Bengal. “The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their programmes. A jungle raj is going on in the state,” Roy was quoted as saying by PTI.

