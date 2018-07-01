BJP all set to sweep polls in Odisha in 2019, says Amit Shah

“Addressed a meeting with Shakti Kendra incharges and co-incharge in Bhubaneswar. With such energy and enthusiasm among Odisha BJP karyakartas, the BJP is all set to sweep Odisha in 2019, under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” tweeted Shah. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday said that his party is all set to sweep the Odisha polls in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah, who has set a target to win 120 plus seats in the 147-member house, on Sunday held closed door meetings with the state leaders to fine tune poll strategies. “Addressed a meeting with Shakti Kendra incharges and co-incharge in Bhubaneswar. With such energy and enthusiasm among Odisha BJP karyakartas, the BJP is all set to sweep Odisha in 2019, under the leadership of the Prime Minister,” tweeted Shah.

Shah’s visit to Odisha follows his tour of West Bengal and Manipur. During his address to poll booth workers, Shah targeted the Odisha government over the missing keys of the Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar, saying that if it cannot safeguard the hopes of Hindus, how could it protect the state’s interests.

The BJP chief also asked the party workers to reach out to booth-level supporters within 15 days and highlight the welfare work of the union government and raise the issue of the alleged failure of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state, said a BJP leader.

Shah also held meetings with two leaders from each of the panchayats in the 21 Assembly segments in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies. He also held closed door meetings with the party ‘prabharis’ of parliamentary and assembly constituencies and social media team separately.

“Shah’s guidance will surely inject new enthusiasm and energy among BJP workers and will strengthen the party at the booth level,” said Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party has focused on Odisha, which will witness both general and Assembly elections in 2019. The party hopes it has a chance to come to power in the state by riding on Modi’s popularity and prevailing anti-incumbency against the BJD, which has been in power for the last 18 years. The BJP had fared better in the panchayat polls last year, relegating the Congress to the third position. However, the ruling party remained on top.