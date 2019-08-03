Why BJP is organising 2-day orientation class ‘Abhyas Varga’ for its MPs

Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and other top BJP leaders attended ‘Abhyas Varga’ . (Photo/ANI)

BJP training class for new MPs: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day training programme for all its parliamentarians began in New Delhi on Saturday. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and others attended the first session of the orientation programme held at Parliament’s library building. While Amit Shah is likely to speak at the event later today, PM Modi is expected to share his experience with the lawmakers, many of whom are firsttimers, on Sunday.

The event named ‘BJP Abhyas Varga’ has been kept out of bounds for the media and only a photo op of the inauguration was allowed. Sources within the party said that the main aim behind the two-day class is to train debutante MPs and rein in some of the lawmakers who have been reprimanded in the past for their misconduct.

BJP’s Abhyas Varga is being organised in the backdrop of PM Modi expressing displeasure over the conduct of party leaders. Newly-elected MP like Sadhvi Pragya has given the party plenty to worry about. The Bhopal MP had praised Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse during election campaigning leaving the BJP red-faced. Facing intense flak from all quarters, PM Modi himself had to come out for party’s rescue. “I will never be able to forgive Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi,” Modi had said.

However, she made another controversial remark during a meeting with BJP workers in her constituency. A video which went viral showed Sadhvi Pragya telling that she “wasn’t elected to get toilets and drains cleaned”.

More recently, BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj visited party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in jail. Sengar is accused of raping a minor girl in 2017.

Incidents like Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrasing a government official with a cricket bat, Uttarakhand MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ dancing with his weapons have brought party bad name ever since it won a thumping majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, PM Modi had also pulled up his party MPs over their absence during Parliament session.