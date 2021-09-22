BJP, AAP spar over arrest of ‘Islamic scholar’ in illegal conversion syndicate case

The UP police claimed that Siddiqui used to run the Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS today arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with what it claimed was the country’s largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the squad in June this year. The UP police claimed that Siddiqui used to run the Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding.

“Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s trust received Rs 3 crores in foreign funding including Rs 1.5 from Bahrain. Six teams of ATS have been formed to investigate this case,” said Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party, which will be trying its fortune in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election for the first time next year, slammed the BJP government for the arrest claiming increasing atrocities on the minority community.

“Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, a famous Islamic scholar, has been arrested before the elections in Uttar Pradesh, atrocities on Muslims are increasing. The silence of secular parties on these issues is giving more strength to the BJP. How much will the BJP fall to win UP election?” said Amanatullah Khan, AAP Delhi MLA and chairman of Delhi Waqf Board.

The BJP was quick to launch a counterattack. “The face is of an Islamic scholar, but the work is of illegal conversion. Just like your face of a clean leader, but the real work of inciting riots!” said Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Information Advisor to CM Yogi Adityanath.

चेहरा इस्लामिक स्कालर का, काम अवैध धर्मांतरण का, ठीक वैसे ही जैसे आपका चेहरा सफेदपोश नेता का, पर असल काम दंगे भड़काने का !! https://t.co/VMBxNAnxK1 pic.twitter.com/xTNqhNyfdi — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) September 22, 2021

Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar also claimed that the syndicate was being run in a very organised manner and many eminent people and organisations of the country are involved in it. “The fact has been proved that it is India’s largest conversion syndicate, misguiding non-Muslims, intimidating converts,” said Kumar.

The UP ATS had arrested a gang involved in the racket on June 20 and a case was registered in this regard. “Umar Gautam and his associates received funds from the Britain-based organization to the tune of Rs 57 crore,” said the ADG.

He informed that a total of 11 people, including Siddiqui, have been arrested so far in this case. He also said that the chargesheet has been filed against 6 people on different dates and an investigation is underway against in this case.